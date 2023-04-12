Spring and fall yard waste will again be picked up this year in the city.
Under the new garbage contract, Aiken Refuse will pick up leaf waste for two weeks in the spring and for six weeks in the fall.
The leaf waste must be placed in compostable bags and be placed curbside for collection.
Administrator Chris Frye said the city will advertise and notify the public when the spring leaf collection will begin.
Grass clippings pickup by the public works department can be arranged by calling (724) 656-3568.
Aiken Refuse was brought up again during Thursday’s council meeting with residents criticizing the new orange bags. Councilman Patsy Cioppa admitted he wished the bags were of better quality, but encourages residents to use the 95-gallon tote option, stating it is well worth it and a lower cost than some garbage services in other parts of the county.
He said the totes for New Castle are $69 per quarter compared to $90 a quarter for Union Township and $100 a quarter for some areas in the Laurel School District.
Cioppa said council was essentially “stuck” with choosing Aiken for the current contract bid, as the bid was the only one received and the alternative would have been to extend the previous contract with the yellow tags.
He added he doesn’t have a problem with the company and its workers.
“I’m happy with Aiken. I have no complaints about the people working the trucks,” Cioppa said. “We are in the ballpark with the townships.”
Deputy Mayor MaryAnn Gavrile said the quality of the bags feel fine to her, stating the bags are able to fill waste from her four litter boxes with ease.
