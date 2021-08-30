After a morning of food, games and a little exercise, Sa’niyah Tate went home to wait by the phone.
The 4-year-old had gone Saturday morning with her great-grandmother Kathie Currie to the Lawrence County YMCA’s Back to School Bash on a closed-off stretch of West Washington Street from Kennedy Square to North Beaver Street. After getting her registration card checked at each of nine activity tents, the next stop was inside the Y to pick out a free backpack stuffed with school supplies.
After selecting one in black, white and purple, Sa’niyah said she’d be taking it home for now.
“But I’ll go to school whenever my teacher calls,” she added.
Currie also brought her great-grandson Gionni Lawson to the event, as well as grandchildren La’Gia Lawson and Kayden Lawson. She appreciated both the Y’s program and the chance to support the youngsters.
“Everybody’s got their ups and downs,” she said. “I just like helping them out. These are my grandkids and great-grandkids. I just like doing stuff for them. They were excited to come down, and just to get away.”
Aliana Campbell, 9, also received one of the 200 backpacks provided by Victory Church. Accompanying the George Washington Intermediate School student were Christie Campbell, Paul Neubecker and infant Jaxson Neubecker.
“We’re Y membership card holders, so we saw the Back to School Bash and thought it was a good opportunity,” Christine Campell said. “All the kids are going back to school this year.
“It’s a chance for her to get out and maybe meet some of her classmates. She’s excited to see all her other friends from last year.”
The Back to School Bash closed out a summer’s worth of outreach to local families that had taken the form of the Y on the Fly Program. Armed with a van loaded with equipment, Community Outreach and Youth Director Michelle Swogger and other volunteers headed out to various parks, playgrounds and public housing facilities to build relationships and enable kids who might otherwise not be involved in Y programs to do so in their own neighborhoods.
“We went to eight neighborhoods and we connected with over 150 families,” Swogger said in a pre-event brunch with local community leaders. “We have wonderful classes. One is our hula hoop class, and in eight weeks, she connected with over 95 kids.
“We also had a program at Pearson Park and Cascade Park, which reached over 60 people in about eight weeks. Our Learn to Swim has reached over 1,500 kids. That’s valuable; life changing.”
With kids heading back to school, Swogger now hopes to take Y on the Fly to senior citizen centers with special events for older adults.
But that wasn’t going to happen before Saturday’s send-off for the kids. In the street, they were able to visit tents that represented different opportunities at the Y, and participate in a different activity at each one. These included ring- and ball-toss games, building a miniature catapult out of Popsicle sticks, rubber bands and a plastic spoon, doing some jumping jacks or push-ups with Primary Health Network or trying to drop Y Child Development Director Felis Lynd into the dunk tank.
Pizza Joe’s was on hand with pizza and apples, and an ice cream truck offered relief from temperatures in the mid- and upper 80s.
“That’s the whole vision,” Swogger said, just to celebrate what we’ve done, play some games, have some food, have some snacks, and just envision what we have in our future, because it’s going to be very bright.”
As for the backpacks, “Our mission is that no one should go to school empty handed,” she added. “They need the supplies, they need the tools, and we’re hoping that by giving these away we’re going to enable children to focus on their learning rather than their lack of what they have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.