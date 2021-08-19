Local students can prepare for their return to the classrooms by stopping by the Lawrence County YMCA's Back to School Bash on Aug. 28.
"It's going to be a carnival based on different STEM projects," said Maria McKee, CEO of the Y. "So it's going to be fun for kids, but they're also going to be learning."
The activities are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and West Washington Street around the Y will be closed. In case of rain, the events will be moved inside.
The activity session will be preceded by a 10 a.m. brunch for elected officials that will consist of a video and a question-and-answer session to share the Y's mission in the community. It is part of the Y's observance of YMCA Advocacy Month.
The Back to School Bash will include food but, as its name implies, it will also help kids get ready to return to classes.
"Victory Church donated 200 free backpacks filled with school supplies," McKee said, "and Primary Health Network also has donated. Kids are going to get free school supplies."
For more information, call (724) 658-4766.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.