Y on the Fly takes programs to the community

A mobile outreach initiative has some Lawrence County YMCA programs doing more than just changing locations through the summer.
It’s also changing lives.
Y on the Fly is basically a Y without walls, according to CEO Maria McKee. A van donated to the effort by Preston Auto Group is packed up with balls, nets and gear for other outdoor activities, then it and staff members head out to local playgrounds, parks, pools and Section 8 housing facilities to deliver Y programs to kids and families.
One week is spent building relationships with children and parents on site, and the following week, children ride the bus to the downtown Y for a free lunch, swimsuit and swimming lessons.
McKee related a story shared with her by the Y’s aquatics and fitness director, Brienna Roys.
“There can be as many as 16 or 17 kids here at one time, and Bri has to get them calmed down because they’re so excited. “She tells them, ‘‘You really have to pay attention, you’re going to be here for five days and we’re going to try to teach you something.’
“One little boy who came in on the transit authority bus said that he was going to pay attention because he and his brother were swimming in a lake or a creek, and something happened, and the mother went in, and she could only save one. So he lost a sibling. These kids need to learn to swim. That’s one of my personal goals, that every child needs to learn to swim to be able to save themselves.”
Teen and youth leader Sam Chapman was touched by an exchange she had with a mother during a Y on the Fly visit to South Side’s Muff Sallie Playground.
“One of the moms was talking to me about how her daughter doesn’t really have any friends,” she said, “and that my being there gave her daughter other kids to play with.
“It’s moments like that that really make me want to be more involved with the YMCA, to know that we are making a difference in our community.”
The Y had been doing similar events that it had called simply Fun Days, but when McKee returned to New Castle after working at the Pittsburgh YMCA, she brought with her the Y on the Fly branding that Pittsburgh and other Y’s around the country use.
Previously, Michelle Swogger, community outreach director, had been loading up all the gear in one of her cars when traveling to one of the remote sites. The addition of the brightly painted Y on the Fly van has been key to the success of the program, providing not only more room but also more recognition.
“Before, when the kid saw a different car, it was ‘I don’t know why that car is here,’’’ she said. “But when they start seeing that Y on the Fly, especially for the housing developments, not only does it have that sense of fun, but there seems to be, especially with the parents, a sense of hope or a sense of opportunity.
“And that is my favorite part of what we do. When you see parents come up and ask questions about what other programs we have, it just gives so much meaning behind the fun and the games and the setting up.”
That’s something, McKee said, that wasn’t happening, especially during the pandemic.
“During the pandemic, it became apparent that we had to be out of the building,” she said. “We had to take the Y experience and the Y program to the kids and families, because some of them can’t get here. Some of them, there’s no relationships, they don’t know the people of the Y, they don’t know about the Y.
“So they’re not comfortable, and parents would be uncomfortable letting their kids come here. But we’re building those relationships.”
And there are more to come. McKee wants to take Y on Fly to other areas of the county next year, and possibly expand into senior centers as well.
“We talked about partnering with restaurants and bringing the van at lunchtime, and after lunch, doing an activity for adults,” she said. “We want to be out in the community so everybody gets the opportunity to be helped. You don’t need to come into the Y.
“We’re also partnering with other organizations to provide access to resources. So when we go into Section 8 housing, the Crisis Shelter is also there. Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol is there. We’re forming partnerships so that we can not only have the kids play and have a good time, but give parents access to other resources that they can use to get services.”
It all adds up to more than just games and free food.
“There’s definitely a very strong mission connected to the excitement and the fun,” Swogger said. “It’s hard to believe that a physical thing can give us so many tools to do that, but it has.”
