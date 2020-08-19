While the new school year may look different than before; the Lawrence County YMCA has decided to offer not only before and after school care, but daytime care and tutoring for school aged children.
The Y continues to be a place where children can remain active, learn and engaged during their time out of school – a critical time for all school-age children, especially as they continue to adjust to the many changes related to COVID-19. Each year, the Y works to provide engaging activities in a caring and safe environment after school, and this year will be no different.
“The Lawrence County YMCA has served the Lawrence County community for more than 150 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful as COVID-19,” said Maria McKee, Chief Executive Officer. “As an organization dedicated to youth development, we know how important it is that our children to have a safe and enriching environment for learning. We are pleased to be able to provide this space to the children in our community, allowing their invaluable social, emotional, physical and academic growth to continue both during and after the school day end.”
The Y’s school aged program will launch September 2nd this year and provide care for the families that need it during the 2020-2021 school year. Through a balanced approach to youth development, the program offers activities, mentorship and academic support, nurturing the potential of all participants throughout the school year. Financial assistance is available to ensure every child and teen has the opportunity to learn and grow at the Y.
In order to help keep kids and staff healthy and safe throughout the school year, Lawrence County YMCA, following CDC, state and local requirements and guidelines, has adapted several changes to its day-to-day operations, including:
•Extensive disinfecting and sanitizing procedures
•Mask requirements for staff
•Daily health screenings for children and staff
•Reduced capacity in group activities
•Snack time served in “pods”
