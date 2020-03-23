The Lawrence County YMCA has decided to postpone its Healthy Kids Day event, scheduled for April 18, until further notice.
Healthy Kids Day is a nationwide event with all YMCAs hosting the event on the same day. Y-USA will continue to monitor the situation and, in collaboration with the local Y’s, explore relaunching the event later in the year with the intent of uniting communities and bringing people back to all Y’s nationwide.
As part of the Y’s commitment to being open to all, Healthy Kids Day will be free and open to the community. Stay tuned for the new date online at www.lawcoymca.org .
