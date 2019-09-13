The New Castle Community YMCA is hosting a free event for local families at its Y-Zone location in Neshannock Township.
This event is a part of the Y’s Family Fun Night initiative, which offers a free family activity night each month that is open to the community. The next event is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Y-Zone. It includes family fun activities, featuring a sensory station with Legos, Moon sand, rice, whole dry corn and beads. A craft station which will include tracings of leaves. Games include jump rope competitions and games of rainbow tag. There will also be a fitness class.
The entire event is sponsored by Primary Health Network.
In addition to the activity and craft stations there will be music for all, and an Adagio Health Education & Snack station. Water and snacks are donated by Dallas Hartman and Adagio Health.
Registration for the event is encouraged to help with planning and supplies, but it is not required. Participants can register online at www.ncymca.org .
The ensuing Family Fun Night will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25.
For more information about these and other events, contact the New Castle Community YMCA at (724) 658-4766 or visit www.ncymca.org
