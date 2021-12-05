+4 Veterans recall attack on Pearl Harbor Americans likely had varying reactions on Dec. 7, 1941, when they heard that the Imperial Ja…

They called it boot camp.

But for Pete Masello, it may have felt more like old home week.

Masello, 96, graduated from New Castle High School in January 1944, just two months after turning 18 and registering for the draft.

“They handed me my diploma in one hand,” he quipped, “and my orders to go to (Naval Station) Great Lakes in the other.”

He didn’t go alone.

“There were several guys in my graduating class — quite a few guys from New Castle — who went and were in boot camp with me,” he said.

Among them were Joseph Kwolek, who went on to become a well-known local photographer after World War II, and Ted Budzowski, who for decades would own the fondly remembered New Model Bakery.

There was also Kenneth George Patterson.

Patterson was assigned as seaman first class on the USS Indianapolis, which on its final mission delivered key components of the atomic bomb that would be dropped a week later on Hiroshima to Tinian Island in the South Pacific.

On its return trip, the Indianapolis was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine. Of the 1,196 sailors on board, only 316 were saved after four days in the ocean. Patterson was not one of them.

“When you think about it,” said Masello, who had been sent to the South Pacifc as well, “that could have been me.”

Masello, who arrived in May 1944 in Pearl Harbor and was assigned to a sub chaser and destroyer escort, seemed to have a knack for being in the right place when he needed to be — starting with his high school typing class.

“They (the Navy) sent me to radio school; I learned Morse code,” he said. “I had an advantage over the guys because you could not take Morse code by pencil and paper; you used a typewriter. I had typing in school, so I knew how to type. All I had to do was learn the code for each letter.

“There were guys in there who didn’t know how to type, so they’re looking for the letter and before you know it, three more letters have gone by.”

After graduation, Masello also ended up in just the right spot to be taken into the Navy, his military branch of choice.

“After we had our physical, we had to get in line, and there’s three guys telling you where you’re going to go,” he recalled. “So when I went up to this guy, he said, ‘What do you want, Army, Navy or Marines?’ I said I want the Navy. OK, bang, Navy, you go that way. I was so happy. The guy behind me wanted the Navy, and he got the Navy, too.

Story continues below video

“The third guy wanted the Navy and they told him, ‘Marines — you go that way.’ They couldn’t put everyone in the Navy. They had to put someone in the Marines and the Army.”

Masello said, though, that his mother did not want him to join the Navy. Masello’s older brother, Domenick, had gone into the Army in 1943 and done his basic training at Fort Hood, Texas, before being sent to Europe.

“I said, ‘Mom, I do not want to do what Dom went through,’” Masello said “I used to read his letters from Fort Hood, crawling through the mud, under these wires and they shoot over your head. I said, ‘I’m not going through that if I don’t have to.’”

Apparently, Domenick Masello shared his younger brother’s knack for being in the right place throughout his tour of duty. He was part of the second wave to go into Normandy on D-Day, and also was part of the Battle of the Bulge.

“He came out of it OK; didn’t get a scratch,” Masello said. “He was 83 when he passed away,”

For the younger Masello, then, it was off to Great Lakes, where he appeared to get the no-frills version of basic training.

“They really tried to push you through because they needed people in the South Pacific,” he said. “Normally, I would say, it might be four months. In two months, we were done. We came home on a seven-day leave. Then we went back to Great Lakes, got on a train and went to Norfolk.

“I figured, I’m going to the ETO (European Theater of Operation). No. We went south, through the Panama Canal. By the first of May, I was in Pearl Harbor.”

Masello said that by the time he arrived in the South Pacific, most of the Japanese subs active in the area had been cleared out. But there was still plenty to do, escorting tankers to islands that the U.S. had recaptured from Japan that were in need of fuel.

And between such missions, his ship went on the “ping line.”

“We would go back and forth to the opening of Pearl Harbor, to make sure no Japanese tried to sneak through,” he said. “There were maybe two or three ships doing it, going back and forth. It wasn’t real exciting.”

One day in August 1945, after returning to Pearl Harbor from a fuel tanker escort mission, Masello learned some welcome news: the war was over. Japan had surrendered after the U.S. had dropped atomic bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“Mr. Truman dropped the two bombs, and it’s a good thing he did, because we were going to invade Japan in November,” Masello said, “There was going to be a hell of a lot of people who got killed on both sides.”

Indeed, in July 1945, the Navy Department estimated that Operation Downfall — the invasion of Japan — would result in 1.7 to 4 million Allied casualties, including 400,000 to 800,000 American deaths, as well as up to 10 million Japanese casualties.

“If we had invaded Japan in November, who knows if I would be here today?” Masello said. “Every ship that was in the South Pacific was going to be involved in that mission.

“And all those poor guys who had just gotten rid of that stinking Hitler, they were shipping them to the South Pacific, but halfway home the war was over, so they didn’t have to come down.”

d_irwin@ncnewsonline.com