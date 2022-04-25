Guy Prestia actually turns 100 on Tuesday.
However, the World War II veteran was celebrated by friends, community members and elected officials on Saturday at the Ellwood City Historical Society.
“I think that this celebration has just been wonderful,” he said. “I got so many certificates from so many important people.”
In Germany, Prestia helped liberate more than 31,000 men, women and children from the Dachau Concentration Camp in Germany. He speaks to teens and pre-teens helping them understand what that liberation meant and letting them know that age is just a number, not a limitation.
Prestia said he’s concerned by what’s going on now in Europe with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Today, I am afraid of the bullets going on overseas,” he said.
Rallied by Everett Bleakney, president of the Ellwood City Historical Society, a group of people gathered to celebrate Prestia.
“In your capacity as a combat-experienced veteran of that War,” Bleakney said, “you have made it your life-passion to ensure that subsequent generations understand the sacrifices that were made for the continuation of freedom and democracy. You are a readily available speaker to veterans groups and in local schools, particularly to preteen students. Your unassuming, yet engaging style, generates interest and enthusiasm in your presentations.”
Bleakney said he has made it his personal mission to bring the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation to young people by frequently talking with students at area schools.
Society member Blanche Novak said Prestia is still an active member of the historical society and leads the pledge of allegiance at the group’s gatherings, which he did Saturday.
Born in Ellwood City, Prestia graduated from Lincoln High School in 1940. After basic training at Camp Wheeler in Georgia, he was assigned to the “Thunderbirds” 45{sup}th{/sup} Infantry Division. As a member of the Second Battalion, 157{sup}th{/sup} Infantry Regiment, Guy served in North Africa and participated in the Invasion of Sicily in July of 1943, called Operation Husky.
Although only slight built, as a gunner, he carried a 21-pound Browning Automatic Rifle (BAR) across Italy, into France, and eventually to Germany. “When you put your finger on the trigger, you got rid of those 20 rounds in 2-1/2 seconds,” he said.
For 511 days, he was a part of a combat unit and participated in battles that were integral to winning the war, including the Battle of the Bloody Ridge, the Battle of Monte Cassino Monastery, and the 8-day Battle of the Caves.
His military honors and awards read like a who’s who in patriotism and include the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Purple Heart, the French Legion of Honor and the Presidential Unit Citation.
In 2010, Prestia was one of 120 World War II veterans honored by then, President Barack Obama and General David Patraeus at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C.
After the war, Prestia worked for 32 years at the Aetna Standard Engineering in Ellwood City. In 1957, he married the former Patricia Dawson, who passed away in 2011 after 53 years of marriage. They have eight children (six sons and two daughters), 23 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He lives with his daughter, Patty Partington, in Ellwood City in the home he built.
Prestia is also an active member of the Park Gate Baptist Church. His pastor Zach Fry said Prestia is one of the most faithful Christian men he has ever known, noting he serves as a deacon and is usually the first or second one at church events.
“He is dedicated and trustworthy, and he is sharp,” Fry said, adding the church is having a celebration for him Sunday at 12:30 p.m. after the morning worship service.
At the celebration Saturday, Prestia was given a certificate by historical society vice president Andy Kindle and a 48-star American flag and a shadow box from American Legion Post commander Joe Fischer. The shadow box was handmade by Eagle Scout Logan Burk of Chippewa Troop 746. Taps was also played in Prestia’s honor, including a three-round volley, with the spent rifle shells presented to him.
Ellwood City Mayor Anthony J. Court read a proclamation from the borough, while Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler presented a certificate and an Eisenhower half-dollar coin.
