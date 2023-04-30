A Lawrence County World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday this weekend surrounded by his family.
Roy Christie Lesnett turned 100 on April 26, but a celebration was conducted for him on Saturday. He was born and raised in Portersville, Butler County, and lived in the community of Harlansburg in Scott Township.
He resides in Quality Life Services on the city’s East Side.
“We’re so happy for this,” said Lesnett’s daughter Bonnie Lesnett.
State Rep. Marla Gallo Brown (R-Lawrence) presented Lesnett with a state citation to recognize him for the milestone and for his service, while VFW Post 315 Ladies Auxiliary President Jessica Ealy presented Lesnett with a special World War II hat and shirt, a framed certificate for his service and a framed copy of an unauthored poem about veterans.
Lesnett served in the U.S. Army from Dec. 6, 1944, until he was honorably discharged on Oct. 6, 1946.
He had his basic training in Florida, followed by his deployment to Okinawa, Japan.
In Japan, he served as part of the cleanup crew, with part of his job consisting of painting Jeeps.
He took great pride in his service to his country.
He was discharged from the Fort George G. Meade Army Base in Maryland.
Following the war, Lesnett worked in the former U.S. Steel plant in Ellwood City, at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park and in the maintenance department at Laurel High School.
One of the greatest accomplishments of Lesnett’s life is his large family, which includes six children, 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A small parade was originally scheduled for Lesnett outside of QLS, but was canceled due to the inclement weather.
Still, Lesnett was all smiles during the presentation of his gifts, as well as waving and smiling to each and every one of his family members and guests in attendance.
