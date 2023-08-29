A write-in candidate for New Castle city council is clarifying his position with his campaign while another is no longer seeking election.
Jacob Houk, who is running for a four-year seat on city council as an independent, said he never intended to be associated with "The Team," a group of independent candidates in the Nov. 7 election led by Devin Ryan Maresca, who last week was convicted of felony fraud in Florida.
"The Team" ticket included Maresca for mayor and Houk, Lawrence Williams and Heather Rowe-Cameron for four-year seats on council.
Both Williams and Rowe-Cameron have been placed on the ballot as a non-affiliate and independent candidate, respectively.
Houk said while he is running as a write-in candidate, it is because he wants to serve on the council for the betterment of the city and to restore the confidence of local government to residents, not for Maresca's cause.
Amber Delp noted she is no longer able to run a write-in campaign for council because she is moving from the city.
Democrats Bryan Cameron, Terry Rodgers and Robert Razzano and Republicans Eric Francis and Jordan Lyles will be on the ballot for three four-year seats on council. Cameron and Francis are running for a two-year seat and Democrat Mark Elisco is the only listed candidate on the ballot for mayor.
Maresca is allowed to run as mayor as a write-in candidate, but would not be able to take office due to his conviction.
