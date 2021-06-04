Wright Building, pieces of its past getting new life

(First of two parts)
DON Enterprises is digging into the past, even as it pushes into the future.
Last year, DON — perhaps best known for creating accessible, affordable housing for low-income individuals on New Castle’s Lower East Side — set its sights on revitalizing the 300 block of East Washington Street, just below the Lawrence County courthouse.
Toward that end, DON purchased four buildings that it will rehab for both residential and commercial purposes: the five-story Wright Building (most recently home to the Clark Furniture Store); the adjacent former train station that has been the home of Clark Studios; the Packard Paints building; and the defunct Four Brothers restaurant. DON also purchased the long-empty Amoco gas station, which it plans to raze.
Last week, DON invited members of the local builders’ association, as well as representatives of community organizations and sellers of building materials, to hear an update of the project. Participants also were taken inside the Wright Building and the former restaurant, as well as the Central Building on South Mercer Street, where DON recently has created space for its own drug rehabilitation center as well as PA CareerLink.
With renovation already well underway at the Wright Building, pieces of the past are resurfacing, and many are being given a second life through DON ReClaim, a construction material reuse and workforce development program.
On the fifth floor alone, said Patrick McGuire of DON Management, crews have removed 71 tons of materials, including plaster, lath and studs.
“And that’s just what we hauled off to the landfill,” he said. “In addition, we took out 500 two-by-fours, doors, trim, bathtubs, sinks; we have sold a lot of that, but we still have some.
“If you’re trying to go in and make a house look old or awesome, we’ve got some really cool stuff. We took out lights that all match. All the doorknobs match. The mother-of-pearl light switches — the push-button ones — subway tiles; we’re trying to reclaim all of that to sell.”
In its history, the Wright Building was home to retail business — including a former grocery store — on its first and second floors, while the third, fourth and fifth floors were divided into 16 apartments. The existing layout, though, lacked accessibility, so the apartments are being torn out and will be reborn as nine universally designed units.
The fourth floor is under construction now. On the fifth, all apartments have been removed, and only a pattern in the wooden floorboards reveals where the central hallway once ran. A patch of tile and an adjacent toilet paper roller mark the location of a one-time bathroom.
Third-floor apartments are still intact.
As the apartments — believed to have been unoccupied since the 1980s — are torn out, other, more personal pieces of history are turning up.
Amongst a group of long-forgotten New Castle High yearbooks, Anita McKeever, DON community resources administrator, found one from her father’s class of 1926.
A sampling of other items that workers have found include stacks of letters from members of the Wright family, including a Feb. 5, 1931, missive from patriarch J.A. Wright to his son, George, who was studying at Temple University. In it Wright expresses concern upon hearing that “you had gotten your face infected by your finger.” He seems dismayed at having received “your one and only letter since you returned to school,” and after urging him to seek medical treatment, admonishes his son to “Please answer my inquiries at once.”
Other letters, McKeever said, included some from which “we made up our own story.”
“There are letters from 1930,” she said. “A woman worked at New Castle Dry Goods, and she was writing letters to Mr. Wright in Philadelphia.”
In other example of apparently unrequited love, workers unearthed an undelivered Christmas card and present from “Karen” to “John.” Accompanying the card was a still-wrapped present, which when opened turned out to be a gold ID bracelet — a jewelry fad from the 1970s — with John’s name inscribed upon it.
It joins a stash that also features a ticket from a football game at which Temple University hosted Washington and Jefferson on Oct. 26, 1929; a Think-and-Do elementary school workbook from the 1950s; a brown paper grocery bag from Joseph’s Supermarket; a 1901 Bible; Edward Wright’s 1926 YMCA membership card; and 1955 calendar from a laundry in Columbia, South Carolina.
“We are collecting everything we find,” said McGuire, who noted that tenants were once enticed to the Wright apartments by ads touting a rooftop laundry, from which one could look out over the city. “We find stuff that has fallen behind baseboards. We find stuff in the walls. We’re finding stuff in the ceiling, the floor.
“So we’re collecting all of the artifacts and when we’re all done, we’re going to see if we can put them on display, hopefully on the first floor, as a history of the building.”
