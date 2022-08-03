The 2022 Hometown Summer Concert Series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in Riverwalk Park with The Wrangler Band.
The Wrangler Band is a country-rock and classic rock band, hailing from western Pennsylvania. The band plays a variety of music, ranging from today’s top-of-the-charts modern country hits to yesterday’s classic 80’s rock.
For more information on The Wrangler Band follow them on Facebook at “The Wrangler Band” at facebook.com/thewranglerband
The featured food option Friday will be “Truckin’ Triangles,” and The Confluence will feature its full menu of sandwiches, pizza, wraps, desserts, ice cream, coffees and smoothies. VentiSei Winery, Nina’s Italian Ice, Popped Envy Gourmet Popcorn, Divine Butterfly Supply and Hopes Majesty will be at the event sharing locally made goods and treats.
“This is such a diverse region and everyone loves everything from Motown to country, to oldies, so when the opportunity arose to hand over the stage to The Wrangler Band, I knew it was the right time to bring them back to the Riverwalk Stage,” said Jeff Feola, event producer.
“And to have another band where a female artist is front and center makes it feel all the more right to present this band to the community.”
Closing the season will be “The Labra Brothers” on Aug. 19.
Each concert is 6 to 9 p.m. at Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle, and attendees are encouraged to take their own chair or blanket to sit on in the park.
A 50/50 raffle to benefit New Visions. and downtown revitalization initiatives will be held at each event.
New Castle swag (T-shirts, hot/cold tumblers, and hats) with the new branding of the city will be available for purchase.
The series is made possible in part through the collaboration of Feola Entertainment, The city of New Castle and New Visions for Lawrence County with the generosity of the Almira Foundation, the Caroline Knox Foundation, the Lawrence Community Foundation, the May Emma Hoyt Foundation, UPMC Jameson Horizon, Treloar & Heisel, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, Visit Lawrence County, McClymonds Supply and Transit, Forward Lawrence, VentiSei Winery, Popped Envy, ProForma Hess Solutions, Hess Restoration Services, The District Attorney’s Office, The Confluence, Williams-Cleaveland Company, WesBanco, Hopes Majesty, Divine Butterfly Supply, and JMG Accounting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.