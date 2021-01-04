FARRELL — After a marathon, three-day birth, Gunner Thomas Heinrich arrived as the first baby born in Mercer County for 2021.
The baby boy came into the world at 2:44 a.m. Friday at UPMC Horizon’s Farrell hospital.
Parents Cara Grant-Heinrich and John Heinrich of New Castle were thrilled as their first child, weighing 9 pounds 5 ounces, made his appearance.
“I had a feeling in my gut he was going to be a big baby,’’ the new mother said Friday.
Arriving at the hospital on Tuesday, Grant-Heinrich was anticipating a quick birth.
“I’m exhausted,’’ she said with a hearty laugh.
Medical staff at the hospital tried various methods to encourage the birth.
“We did everything we could,’’ Grant-Heinrich said.
In the end, doctors used a cesarean section, also known as a C-section, was used to deliver baby Heinrich.
She credited dad for being a trouper.
“He was here with me all that time,’’ the new mom said.
Mom and baby plan to arrive home on Sunday.
“I wasn’t expecting to be here this long,’’ she said. “I thought I would be on the couch New Year’s Eve watching TV.’’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.