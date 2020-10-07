Warren Miller wakes up each day at the crack of dawn.
After all, Miller was employed as a farmer and carpenter during his working days. When he woke up Monday morning, however, the World War II veteran hit a milestone — his 100th birthday.
Miller has been a resident at Quality Life Services on Friendship Street in New Castle's East side a couple months shy of four years. After a virtual celebration on Saturday with family, Miller was flanked by his nurses and balloons more than a dozen cars to drive by honking their horns wishing him a happy birthday. The parade was organized by the New Castle VFW Post 315 and socially distanced. It included a few veterans who saluted Miller with the newly minted centenarian gesturing back.
Nurses at QLS describe Miller as being quick-witted and always having a sweet tooth. Sometimes, he'll ask for ice cream first thing in the morning. If there's no ice cream available, cookies will do just fine. Though he wasn't wearing them on Monday, Miller is often seen in his cowboy boots.
"He always says hi to everybody," Veronica Cook, a QLS nurse, said. "He just loves everyone. He's the nicest man."
So how does Miller feel about turning 100?
Like "a bum," he said. Ever the jokester, Miller said his greatest accomplishment has been "staying alive."
Miller served in the United States Army Air Corps in the Pacific from 1941 to 1945 as a master sergeant, according to his daughter, Mary Baldwin. Miller's other daughter, Elaine Yancura, son-in-law George Yancura and long-time family friend Pat Strayer were on-hand for the celebration. Miller was awarded a proclamation by the three Lawrence County commissioners in honor of his 100th birthday. Additionally, a present given to him included a hat with "100" stitched on it and some chocolate treats — which he immediately dug into.
Miller worked on his farm in Eastbrook farming wheat and oat, and also was a carpenter for Downing's Cabinets. He married his wife, Helen, after meeting her in Panama during the war and had three children. A fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miller was often found buying antique tools, filling sheds and his house with them.
A man of faith, Miller kept his advice to others simple: "Take it as it comes."
