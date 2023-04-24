World War II vet shares story about horrors of concentration camp

Guy Prestia saw a lot of death during World War II.
Yet when the Ellwood City Army veteran, who turns 101 on Wednesday, arrived in Dachau, Germany, in April 1945 where 40,000 Jews died in a Nazi concentration camp, he was not prepared for what they saw.
“We found 2,000 women and children dead,” he said during Saturday’s Veterans Club Breakfast at Medure’s Catering. “We had a lot of hardened soldiers who saw a lot of people get killed. There were soldiers who sat and cried. Some vomited.”
“We saw the gas chambers,” Prestia continued. “We saw all the things going on. That smell. You never get rid of it.”
He shared his story during New Castle’s first Veterans Breakfast Club on Saturday hosted by New Castle Rotary and UPMC for Life. Founded in 2008, the Pittsburgh-based breakfast club attempts to create communities of listening around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. It’s the group’s belief that through its work, people will be connected, educated, healed and inspired.
Historian Todd DePastino founded the organization, which has held about 1,000 breakfasts for veterans and their families throughout Pennsylvania. DePastino, who interviewed World War II veterans for a book, noted it’s remarkable to hear veterans’ stories.
“When you enter the military, you enter a subculture that is distinct and different from the civilian world,” he said. “Everybody who serves no matter where — in IT or on the frontline — once you are in that subculture, it’s who you are.”
A sharp-minded Prestia has a clear memory of his four years of service in North Africa, Italy, Southern France and Germany.
“I spent 511 days in infantry in World War II,” he said.
Prestia carried a Browning automatic. The gun required four men.
“The rifle was so fast, you needed to have a lot of ammunition,” Prestia remembered. “It had a magazine that held 20 rounds. Those 20 rounds were gone in 20 seconds.”
The gun and ammunition weighed 21 pounds. Prestia also carried a full pack with grenades and a belt with pockets.
“It had 10 magazines. That’s another 10 pounds to carry,” he said. “I started off weighing 165 pounds. When I got out, I was down to 140. In the infantry, you do a lot of walking.”
Prestia and his fellow soldiers lived in foxholes. Occasionally they found an empty church or barn. He once went 26 days without a bath.
“Every place we went was a different setup,” he said. “When we didn’t have a place for shelter, you dug a foxhole.”
Nick Rapone Sr., a 93-year-old Marine from New Castle, spoke about his role after the July 27, 1953, Korean War cease-fire.
“It was a very shaky cease-fire,” Rapone said. “There wasn’t a peace treaty, but everyone agreed to stop shooting each other. The Marines were sent there for when (in case) they started shooting again.”
Richard Goughler of Neshannock was drafted into the military in April 1968. Station in Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri’s Ozarks, he was called to Vietnam in October 1969, with 181 days left to serve; anyone with 180 days or less is not asked to serve in combat. Goughler was sent to three places in Vietnam, where he was questioned about being asked to serve.
“By now, we have 140 to 130 days left,” the 75-year-old said. “I ended up doing rations for two companies.”
After his mother died, Goughler ended up with a desk job in Oakdale.
“Anytime anyone in this era died in Vietnam, the officers had to notify the family,” he said. “I had to notify the officer (who would say), ‘it ain’t my turn.’ They didn’t want to do it.”
His brother, Don Goughler from Natrona Heights, served in Korea from 1970 to 1971 in a demilitarized zone — an area, agreed upon between the parties to an armed conflict, which cannot be occupied or used for military purposes by any party to the conflict.
“I flew in five days after our mother died, in January,” the 78-year-old said. “It was about 10 degrees. I didn’t want to be at the DMZ.”
A call to headquarters resulted in Don being reassigned to handle correspondence and party planning for a colonel.
He also talked about coming home in 1971, a time when many didn’t respect the military because of the unpopularity of Vietnam.
“My mother was dying,” he said. “I wore my uniform to see my mother in St. Elizabeth Hospital. I never could wear it again. Someone might spit on me or hit me with an egg.”
Don questions whether or not people appreciate the military for its role in recent conflicts.
“At that time (during Vietnam) there was a lot of hostility,” he said. “They don’t need to know what it’s like; they need to know we are just like people.”
