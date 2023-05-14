Employees of Keller Williams, a local realtor office, celebrated Red Day this week by planting flowers at Jackson Park, a World War II park and monument on East Washington Street in New Castle.
The effort was in cooperation with the Lawrence County Veterans Agent Orange Project.
The realty workers once a year do community service and they all wear red.
They planted flowers and grass, spread mulch and moved dirt,
“We worked from 9 a.m. to noon, and more than 30 volunteers assisted,” sasid Agent Orange Leader Hugh Coryea. “We also had a lot of people donate flowers or money toward them and we got a new flagpole put up.”
Residents may purchase bricks for $100 that can be dedicated at the park for any resident or business, and the honoree need not be a veteran, or deceased.
Checks may be sent to the Lawrence County Historical Society, designating them for the Jackson Park Project at P.O. Box 1745, New Castle, Pa., 16103. All donations are tax-deductible.
