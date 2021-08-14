By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Would a worker fired for refusing a COVID vaccination be rejected for unemployment?
There’s no easy answer, said Sarah DeSantis, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Labor and Industry (L&I).
“Each unemployment claim and situation is unique, therefore L&I would need to review each case individually to determine eligibility. For example, L&I would review if the worker’s scope of work would have permitted teleworking or if it required direct contact with other people.
There is no one-size-fits-all answer to the question,” she said.
John Dougherty, a Harrisburg attorney specializing in labor law, agreed the answer doesn’t seem cut and dried.
Dougherty said he hasn’t received any requests from fired workers seeking help.
“Not yet, but I expect calls any day,” he said.
He pointed to a number of factors that would likely be considered if a worker was trying to collect unemployment after being terminated over a refusal to get the COVID vaccine.
“If the employer has a work rule that says, you’re required to obtain any vaccinations that we deem necessary, and you don’t do it, then that probably would not be a strong case for someone applying. Now, that’s not going to apply to a lot of people, it might apply to somebody who works in a medical setting,” he said.
If an employer didn’t have a requirement mandating vaccinations and added one for COVID, the employee would likely have a stronger case, he said.
Employees could also claim a religious or medical exemption but they’d be required to provide evidence to support that claim, he said.
“They might have to have a pastor come in and testify that it would be against their religion, something along those lines. If they had legitimate medical concerns, they probably have to provide a note from a doctor,” Dougherty said.
The standards would also likely vary based on occupation, he said.
“It might be more difficult for an employee who works in a medical setting and less difficult for someone who is a telemarketer and doesn’t come in contact with anybody,” he said.
The controversy comes as the state has moved to require state workers in health care and congregate settings to get vaccinated or face weekly COVID tests.
Thursday, the Department of Health also announced a strategy to try to get more nursing home workers vaccinated.
Department of Health Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter said that only 12.5 percent of nursing homes have 80 percent or more of their staff vaccinated.
The Department of Health is now calling on nursing homes to hit that 80 percent standard by Oct. 1. Those that fail to hit that standard would be required to implement regular testing of unvaccinated staff.
“As COVID-19 cases rise, we are committed to helping prevent outbreaks by stopping COVID-19 from entering a nursing home in the first place, and one of the best ways we can do this is through vaccinating staff in skilled nursing facilities,” Klinepeter said. “Getting 80 percent of nursing home staff vaccinated is aggressive, but achievable,” she said.
Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, blasted the announcement.
“Working with providers — not punishing them — will produce better outcomes,” he said.
“Long-term care providers have been working diligently since the COVID-19 vaccine became available to educate workers and residents on the benefits of the vaccine.
Instead of proposing solutions to increase vaccine acceptance rates in long-term care, the Department of Health, today, threatened providers and issued a punitive mandate on nursing homes if 80 percent vaccination rates are not achieved.”
Nursing homes that exceed the 80 percent threshold will get access to federal funding to help pay for surveillance testing and any testing required by COVID outbreaks.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that state employees in health care settings and congregate care facilities — including state hospitals and state prisons — must either get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID testing. All new employees in those facilities hired after Sept. 7 must be vaccinated.
All new state employees must be vaccinated beginning Oct. 1 and those who are vaccinated will be granted an extra day off.
Wolf said the state was giving the testing option to existing employees because he didn’t think the state could mandate that existing employees get vaccinated.
Even so, the union representing prison workers blasted the proposal and said that it plans legal action to stop it.
“Your decision this week to mandate vaccinations and/or testing is a slap in the face,” John Eckenrode, president of the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association, said in a letter to Wolf. “This is the latest episode of what has been a woefully inconsistent vaccination/testing/masking policy by this administration in our state prisons,” he said, adding that when the union lobbied for the state to give prison workers higher priority in getting COVID vaccines, “instead, smokers were given priority.”
