PROSPERITY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a coal mine worker was killed when a long wall of coal collapsed on top of him at a mine in western Pennsylvania.
The wall collapsed around 6 p.m. Thursday in the Enlow Fork Mine in Prosperity, about 40 miles southwest of Pittsburgh.
State police says 25-year-old Tanner Lee McFarland of Washington, Pennsylvania, was killed in the accident. But the cause and manner of death have not been determined.
No other injuries were reported in the collapse, which remains under investigation.
The facility in the Washington County community is owned by Consol Energy. The mine is used for "longwall" mining, a form of underground coal mining in which a long wall is mined in a single slice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.