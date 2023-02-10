A New Wilmington man is facing 219 felony charges and 18 misdemeanor charges for reportedly stealing funds from the car dealership where he was working, through his paychecks.
Neshannock Township police filed the charges against Max J. Strobel, 23, of Edgebrook Lane on Thursday, claiming he took a total of $86,792.80 from the Phil Fitts Ford dealership on Wilmington Road while he was an employee there.
According to a criminal complaint, Strobel is accused of using the mobile deposit function multiple times per one-time paycheck he was issued, via online banking with Capital One, and he deposited the extra money into his Capital One banking account.
The matter was discovered by an office manager. Strobel began the multiple deposits by depositing paychecks two or three times each, on Jan. 3, 2021, and continued doing so through Jan. 18 this year, the report said.
Police reported Strobel in an interview with police admitted to the reported thefts. He reportedly told police he was aware of taking extra money.
The charges for all of the offenses are other reason access device is unauthorized by user. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
