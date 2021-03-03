A South Side woman is facing consequences for stealing money and merchandise from Lowe's in Union Township while she was employed there.
Union Township police have filed charges against Alissa Marie Plum, 20, of 506 E. Long Ave., after receiving a report from store management that Plum, over the span of about month, had taken a total of $684.13 in cash from her assigned registers. She had used an employee log-in to access the cash drawer, the management informed police.
Officers reported that store surveillance video shows Plum taking the money on various occasions and hiding it in her clothing. She also is accused of taking food and drinks from the store, the report said.
She is charged with 10 counts each of theft and receiving stolen property and has been sent a summons to appear in court on those reported offenses.
