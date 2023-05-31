Core drilling got underway Tuesday on Graceland Road Bridge in Neshannock Township for future bridge replacement.
Traffic is being maintained while the work is being done between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m, but drivers should expect minor delays. The preliminary work will conclude Friday.
Replacement of the township-owned bridge is in the design phase and the work is scheduled for next year or in 2025, according to Neshannock Township consulting engineers, Frank B. Taylor Engineering.
