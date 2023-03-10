Extensive repairs and upgrading planned for Route 422 in Pulaski and Mahoning townships, Lawrence County will begin Monday, weather permitting.
Single-lane alternating traffic will occur daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-December on the section of highway between State Line Road in Pulaski Township and Harbor Village Drive in Mahoning Township.
Crews will conduct tree trimming operations next week.
The $5.25-million project includes milling and resurfacing, joint repair, mid-slope repair, drainage upgrades, guide rail upgrades, new signs and pavement markers, signal improvements, and other miscellaneous construction.
Lindy Paving is the primary contractor. The overall project will conclude by the end of 2023.
Drivers are advised to use caution in that area and expect delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.