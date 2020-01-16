The mailing of Lawrence County property tax bills could be delayed this year as a result of the commissioners reopening the 2020 budget.
Commission Chairman Morgan Boyd said Tuesday that so far he has met with five county department heads and has identified $173,829 in potential cost savings that can be cut from the spending plan that was adopted by the previous board on Dec. 31, 2019.
At that time, the commissioners had set the 2020 tax rate at 7.116 mills for general operations, 0.646 for debt service and 0.135 for the county library system. The budget as adopted includes a 0.588-mill (8 percent) tax increase.
But that tax rate was canceled out when the new board of commissioners at their regular meeting last week voted to reopen the budget and examine the line items to look for further reductions.
Boyd said the smallest possible cut he has found so far in reviewing the budget line items was 50 cents, and the largest he has found so far is $43,627 from a salary line item. He and his fellow commissioners both have more work to do on the spending plan, he said.
He said he anticipates a new budget will be introduced by Jan. 28, with possible adoption by Feb. 6 or 7.
“Until we vote, we don’t have a tax rate yet,” Boyd said. “We don’t know what the tax rate will be until it goes through the public process.”
As a result, mailing of property tax bills will be delayed until around March 1.
Lawrence County Treasurer Richard L. Rapone reported that the county collected $24,172,449 in property taxes last year.
That figure is at 92 percent of the collectable amount of $26,401,025.
Rapone reported that 5,399 properties totaling $2,047,412.50 in tax bills have been turned over to the Lawrence County Tax Claim office as delinquent as of Dec. 31.
Those whose properties are turned over to tax claim will be assessed additional penalties.
Rapone said 46,664 county tax bills were paid for 2019. About $755,000 was collected in his county tax outreach locations that enable people to pay their taxes without going to the courthouse.
His report also shows that last year’s county’s tax anticipation note borrowed in December 2018 was paid in full on Dec. 31.
He reported that 13,441 dog licenses were sold last year; and his office sold 10,793 antlerless deer licenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.