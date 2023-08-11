There will be chickens sold Saturday at the Lawrence County Fair, but you can’t eat them and they don’t lay eggs.
They are decorated chickens made of wood. The fair’s 4-H live poultry judging exhibit is canceled this year because of an ongoing statewide quarantine for avian influenza.
“We came up with a bunch of events for the kids to do, to try to make up for the bird show being canceled,” 4-H leader Nancy Kosciuszko said.
One of them was to decorate 12 wooden chickens and display them, with the intent of selling them at the auction. Another is an egg hunt planned for Thursday that will be open to all of the children attending the fair.
Due to the highly pathogenic strain of the virus, birds — including chickens and turkeys — have been under a quarantine order since April 2022.
This is the second year in a row the live poultry show at the fair has been canceled. The poultry show had been nonexistent for a couple of decades, and it returned with renewed enthusiasm and a 4-H program about four years ago, only to be stopped dead again last year by the virus quarantine.
So as not to leave 13 boys and girls in the Lawrence County 4-H Scrambled Eggs Poultry Club disappointed, their leaders, Terra and John Harshbarger and Kosciuszko, had wooden chickens about a foot tall built out of pine for club members to decorate.
The wooden chickens will be sold during the Junior Livestock Auction at the fairgrounds, and bidders are encouraged to bid and purchase them to support the youths. The livestock auction, which includes the sale of live steers, pigs, lambs, goats and rabbits for meat, begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 19 in the sale arena near the animal barns.
The three adult leaders of the poultry club bought the wood for the chickens and had an Amish carpenter assemble them. The youths are decorating them with paint and/or fabric, Terra said, and they will be taken to the fairgrounds Saturday.
The finished chickens will be displayed in the poultry barn throughout next week during the fair, until Saturday’s sale.
“I’m actually excited about this,” Terra said about the project. “I think we all are. We’re trying to give the kids something else to do.”
Kosciuszko explained for the egg hunt, 300 plastic eggs will hidden throughout the fairgrounds.
“We may be finding plastic eggs for years to come if they’re not all found,” she said.
Each egg will contain a question about chickens, eggs or poultry for the finder to answer. When a child finds an egg, he or she is to take it to a leader and answer the question. For each right answer, the child will get a point and those will be totaled up. Several prizes will be given out at the end of the day, Kosziuscko said.
The egg hunt is open to any child and not just 4-H members, “but it’s good for them to know some things about chickens,” Kosciuszko said.
Other activities for the 4-H members will be decorating up to two cages, one with any theme they like and the second with a space theme. They also will be able to create their own small-scale chicken coops and create their own chickens using nonperishable household items.
The youths also have made different poultry-related posters and have built and decorated coops, which also will be displayed.
In addition to the 4-H club members, there also are a few youths who have chickens in the Animal House club, which includes all kinds of livestock, and in FFA, Terra Harshbarger said.
Poultry shows at fairs and farm shows statewide have been canceled this summer because of the continued avian influenza quarantine.
There are no reported cases of the disease in Pennsylvania currently, according to an online map by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
Statewide, since the first case was detected in 2022, the outbreak affected 31 commercial flocks, 36 backyard flocks and a total of 4,648,240 birds statewide.
Cases of the virus are still present in New York, but there is no presence of it reported currently in any other states surrounding Pennsylvania, according to the map.
According to the Department of Agriculture website, avian influenza, commonly known as “bird flu,” is caused by an influenza type A virus. Avian influenza viruses occur naturally in wild birds, especially waterfowl and shore or wading birds. Wild bird species can carry and spread avian influenza viruses without becoming ill. However, since 2022, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been affecting wild waterfowl as well as domestic poultry species. HPAI in birds is very contagious and can cause serious disease and high mortality in domestic poultry such as chickens, quail, pheasants, guinea fowl and turkeys.
The state and federal governments and private poultry industry representatives remain on high alert and are continuing to take strict measures to protect Pennsylvania’s poultry industry, the website states.
