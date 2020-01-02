The League of Women Voters of Lawrence County (LWVLC) is sponsoring a Women’s March and Rally on Saturday, Jan. 18 in downtown New Castle.
The march’s theme, “One Hundred Years of Strong Women,” commemorates the ratification in 1920 of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution giving women the right to vote. The event celebrates the advancements made by and for women as well as addressing the issues important to women today.
The rally will begin at 10 a.m. in the Atrium of the Riverplex between the Warner Cascade Theater and Two Rivers Artisan Coffee Works at 11 S. Mill St. Speakers at the rally include Mayor Chris Frye, County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, City Council member Maryanne Gavrile, Lawrence County NAACP president Monica Razo, Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County director Deborah Hennon, youth representative, Mia Clemons and New Castle School District superintendent Debra DeBlasio.
Following the rally, participants will march on the sidewalks of East Washington Street.
The march is open to women, men and children. Individuals, families and groups are welcome. For more information, contact Betsy Demarest, LWVLC Vice President and Women’s March Project Chair, at (724) 654-0224 or atkin1609@gmail.com.
A table will be available for anyone wishing to register to vote during the rally.
