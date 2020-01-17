Three community events are being held this holiday weekend to mark 100 years of women's suffrage and Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Women's March was first held a day after President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017 in response to his election. More than 470,000 gathered for the flagship march in Washington, D.C., but similar rallies were held around the country and the globe. For the first time, however, New Castle will play host to its own Women's March on Saturday.
Held the previous three years in Sharon, the New Castle event — dubbed One Hundred Years of Strong Women — commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, allowing women the right to vote. The rally begins at 10 a.m. at the Atrium of the Riverplex near the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum at 11 S. Mill St.
Scheduled to speak at the event include Mayor Chris Frye, Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, city Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile, Lawrence County NAACP President Monica Razo, Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County Director Deborah Hennon, New Castle Area School District Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio and youth representative Mia Clemons.
Following the rally, participants will march on East Washington Street. The event, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lawrence County, will provide the opportunity to register to vote. For details, contact Betsy Demarest, League of Women's Voters vice president, at (724) 654-0224 or atkin1609@gmail.com.
On Sunday night, Frye — New Castle's first black mayor — is the keynote speaker for an event starting at 5 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 125 N. Jefferson St. Music will be provided by the New Castle Community Choir and light refreshments will be served.
On Monday morning, MLK Day will be observed with a freedom walk taking place on the city's West side and the downtown Kennedy Square. Participants will meet at 9:30 a.m. outside of Lawrence County C.A.R.E.S., located at the former West Side School on West Washington Street. At 10 a.m., walkers will begin down West Washington Street to Kennedy Square. A brief service will be held then with Spielvogel as the speaker.
A soup and sandwich luncheon will be held afterward at New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, located at 1701 Moravia St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.