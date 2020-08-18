Women have served Lawrence County in government almost since they got the right to vote.

Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler said women in politics in Lawrence County dates back to the 1920s, when two women were first elected to and served in public office. Vogler, who embraces local history as a hobby, researches different facts about the history of the courthouse.

Story continues below video

The first two women elected to county offices were Adda Smiley, who served as Lawrence County treasurer from 1928 to 1932, and Jeannette Hutton, who served as elected register and recorder from 1925 until 1934, both Republicans, Vogler said. Smiley was the only woman in the county’s history to hold the position of treasurer, while the current officeholder, Janet L. Kalajainen, who took office in 1982, is only the second woman in that capacity.

In addition to Kalajainen and Spielvogel, the only other women are elected to a county offices to date are prothonotary and clerk of courts Jodi Klabon-Esoldo, and district judges Melissa A. Amodie and Jennifer L. Nicholson.