Women may not realize the potential they wield for impacting those around them.
That was the message Simonae Lyles brought with her to the second Oneness Women’s Dinner on Wednesday at the Hoyt Center for the Arts.
However, even that strength can lose a face-off with a pandemic.
The dinner, a subset of the unity initiative Michele Perelman and dozens of volunteers first spearheaded in 2019, returned for the first time since January 2020, having twice been preempted by COVID.
The Oneness mission statement is “To come together as a community to encourage, inspire and recognize unified acts of kindness, acceptance and good will in Lawrence County and beyond.”
Wednesday’s dinner marked a resumption of that effort, coming in the wake of April’s community-wide event at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
“It was kind of sad,” organizing committee member Barbara Harper said of the interruption. “The first one went off extremely well. We want to bring people together, get those who are interested in the community and who can make a difference in the community.”
Bobbi Bailey, another of the event organizers, called the dinner an opportunity “to meet people, learn from each other and, most of all, just the unity.”
For herself, Bailey added, “It’s a chance to grow within myself, make new friends, share recipes and good conversation.”
Each invited guest was encouraged to bring another guest as well. However, existing friends did not sit together for the event. Instead, Harper explained, “Each woman gets a colored piece of paper. If they get a red piece of paper, for example, they must sit at the table that corresponds with that color.
“The whole idea of Oneness is making new friends, so we are sitting with new people.”
Each person was tasked to bring a dish for a potluck-style dinner. The food not only served the night’s menu, but also as a potential topic of conversation.
“We do have some (discussion) questions,” Harper said. “For instance, the food you brought — why did you bring that particular dish?
“At the end of the meeting, one person at each table talks about what they’ve discussed and how to become better friends. It’s a way of making friends with people all over town.”
As for Lyles, she aimed for the night’s take-away to be a recognition of “our commonness of influence — the fact that women are influential.”
Lyles, a financial adviser and co-owner (with her husband, Robert) of Storehouse Investments, LLC, explained prior to the dinner that women have an effect on the people around them every day, including their children, spouses, families, friends, co-workers and neighbors.
“Women just have influence, and because we have influence, we need to be cognizant of that,” Lyles said. “Influence doesn’t come from an important title, a career or position. It comes from the ability to affect another person’s character, their development or their behavior.”
And that starts simply, with everyday life examples.
“The three areas I feel where we set examples for people are our character, our beliefs and our actions,” Lyles said. “Those attributes make us who we are, and those are the attributes that others look at and follow.
“By showing those to our spouses, our children, our co-workers, we effect those same characteristics in them.”
Ultimately, influence is acting in a way that you want to see others act, Lyles said.
“Our character should be good, kind, patient, strong, resilient, persistent and purposeful,” she said. “The important part is that we must be what we want others to be, and we must do what we want others to do.”
