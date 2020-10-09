A spirited crowd of nearly 400 members of the “Trump Train” chanted “four more years,” as Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law geared them up for an election battle Thursday night in Neshannock Township.
With a little more than three weeks left until the Nov. 3 election, the arrival of the hot pink “Women for Trump” bus carrying Lara Trump marked the first campaign stop in Lawrence County this fall for the 2020 presidential election. The balance of women and men attending was nearly equal.
Lara Trump with Trump campaign organizers Katrina Pierson and Mercedes Schlapp, made the Crane Room Grille one of the bus stops on the campaign trail, touting the benefits of voting all Republican in the coming election.
There was cheering, opponent and Democrat-bashing and touting of the President Donald Trump’s accomplishments. The three women took the stage outside of the Crane Room Grille as one of many stops on a tour of several states, including Pennsylvania, which they claim is an important state for Trump to win in the upcoming election. The bus stopped earlier in the day in Mercer County to rouse the president’s supporters.
Lara Trump, wearing symbolic sleek red pants, encouraged people to “vote RED,” which she said stands for “remove every Democrat.”
“We need to send Nancy Pelosi back to San Francisco,” she said, “We’re taking the Senate and the House as well.”
Women are showing up at these events by the hundreds,” Pierson told the crowd. The pink bus tour started after Lara Trump came up with the idea to stage a campaign event for women. “It was a huge success, so Lara said, ‘Let’s take this show on the road.’ ”
Lara Trump’s message was that Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, “are building socialism.”
“The idea of socialism is one step closer to taking away our freedom. We need to be worried,” Schlapp said. “President Trump defends our freedom, to speak freely, freedom to bear arms and our freedom to worship. President Trump knows we need to stand by our flag.
“And we stand, we don’t kneel,” Schlapp said.
She encouraged the crowd to talk to their families and friends “and make sure they vote. The soul of our country is on the line,” she said.
Lara Trump noted that while she is out with the women on the campaign trail, her husband, Eric — Trump’s son — is rallying people to vote for his father in other states.
A few people in the crowd were eager to express their excitement about being at the campaign event for their presidential candidate of choice that featured his son’s wife.
Doug Fazzone, retired from being a manager at Aldi, said he attended because his wife and other family members were going. He was golfing and they invited him along. He agreed, because he is a Trump supporter and this would be his first political rally.
“It’s amazing, phenomenal, that a member of Trump’s family is coming here,” he said before the bus arrived.
Paula Prentice of Mahoning Township, a member of the Republican Party, said she attended the event “to show my unfaltering support for President Trump. I just love how he has a daughter-in-law who is willing to come and and do what she does. It says a lot. A of women know the truth about President Trump being a gentleman, contrary to his image,” Prentice said.
She follows Lara Trump on Instagram, because his family knows him the best, she said. She added that Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, “has done so much for women in the workforce.”
Lynn Ryan, a Republican committee woman and Republican candidate for state representative of the 9th Legislative District, wore red, white and blue to demonstrate her patriotism. She was a delegate to the Republican Convention in 2016 and in 2020.
“I came tonight to support our president,” she said, “and the ‘America First’ agenda, which is the center of the Trump campaign.”
Marine staff sergeant Melissa Burkett of Neshannock Township attended the rally with her husband, U.S. Marine Corps Major Eric Burkett, a Purple Heart veteran who spent 22 years in the military.
“We definitely support our president,” she said. She and Eric were asked to lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the gathering.
“I think it’s amazing to have such an outpouring for our president in this small town,” she said.
Pam Measel Severa of Hartville, Ohio, traveled to New Castle for the event, which was organized by her brother, Gale E. Measel Jr., an owner of the Crane Room and New Englander complex. She had attended a similar event in Pittsburgh. Hartville is a Trump town, too, she said.
She pointed out that the Mennonite community in her town supports Trump for his ideas of religious freedom. The town also has strong pro-life convictions, which is what Trump stands for, she said, adding, “I’m proud of those values.”
dwachter@ncnewsonline.com
