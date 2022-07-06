Two women are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop on the city's East Side, after police reportedly found them with suspected fentanyl.
New Castle police arrested Stephanie Jo Staph, 29, of Mohawk Drive, Neshannock Township, and Cheyanne Danielle Perkins, 28, of East Lutton Street, after their Chrysler sedan was pulled over around 2 p.m. June 24 on Cunningham Avenue near Division Street.
According to a criminal complaint, an officer stopped the car after seeing it stopped on a slant in the middle of the road on Lutton Street. They saw a man walk over to the passenger side and reach into the window, then walk away. The car then swerved into the other lane and toward a curb, the report said.
The officers identified Staph as the driver and Perkins as the passenger. Staph volunteered to him that her license is suspended, the report said.
The officer learned that her she was wanted on multiple warrants. A drug-sniffing police dog indicated the presence of drugs on the driver's side door. The car's owner went to the scene and gave police consent to search the car, the complaint said.
The officers in their search found a bag containing 3.6 grams of suspected fentanyl inside a purse, a pouch containing five pills, two suboxone strips, $260 in cash, three crack pipes, two digital scales and three phones.
Staph is charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and failure to keep right. She was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $10,000 bond.
Perkins was released by the police. She is charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A warrant has been issued for her arrest. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.