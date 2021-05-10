Woman's memoir provides WWII history lesson

Having celebrated 96 birthdays, Lieselotte "Lisa" Schwarz McKissick witnessed more than a few chapters of history.
She's written a book about one.
"My Life in World War II" tells of the author's struggles as a young wife and mother living in her native Germany under the shadow of war.
"How many times my life was saved was unreal," recalled Lieselotte whose 302-page memoir tells of surviving bombings, which burnt her family's home, and harrowing runs to the shelters in her hometown of Bremen.
"They shot at everything; I could see the pilot, I could see the machine gun," Lieselotte recalled, telling of the mass grave behind her family's house and having nothing to eat but soup made from two ingredients – flour and water. A rare treat was when a potato or cabbage could be found and added to the pot.
"The devastation was so bad," recalled Lieselotte who lost 10 family members, including her father, during the war. "The whole city was gone, there was nothing left but bodies in the road.
"For a long time, I ducked every time I heard a plane, fearing an attack," added Lieselotte who had her first child during the war. Her second son was born less than a year after fighting ended.
In March 1952, Lieselotte and her two sons, Ralph and Gordon, joined her husband, Aloys, in Canada, where he had immigrated three months earlier. The young nurse worked the overnight shift in a psychiatric hospital, and it was during those long hours that she first began jotting down the memories that would nearly seven decades later become her book.
"I never thought at the time that it would be a book," she recalled, explaining that because she was still learning English, which she did by reading comic books, "writing the right way took a long time."
"At the time, I was just passing the time, keeping awake. But, I think it's important that kids know what it was like during the war," she added.
The family left Canada in 1959, intending to move to Detroit, where Lieselotte's uncle lived. However, having made friends with people from Mercer County, they settled in the Sharon area where she continued her nursing career at Sharon Regional Hospital as well as several doctors' offices and Aloys worked as body shop manager for Chambers Motor Co. in New Castle.
"I wanted to stay here, I didn't like the big city," recalled Lieselotte who, with Aloys, became an American citizen. Together, they built the home where she still resides in the woods outside of Pulaski.
In addition to her nursing career, Lieselotte operated the Hillside Chalet, a German collectibles shop in Pulaski, for a number of years and was active with local German organizations and the New Wilmington AARP chapter.
She's also a 48-year member of the Snappy Dragon Garden Club who continues to work in the flower beds around her home and mow her own lawn.
"I try to do everything," said the woman whose paintings are in the collections of the Hoyt Art Center in New Castle and the Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown. "I really can't believe I'm 96 years old. So many things have happened in my life."
While Lieselotte's book ends with her arrival in Canada, she hopes to write a second book, continuing the story.
"I've had my problems here, too," said Lieselotte referring to Aloys' death in 1992 as well as the deaths of her two sons, her second husband, James McKissick, and her granddaughter.
She and her family also faced discrimination, from her sons being bullied by classmates to the vandals who smashed the signs at her shop "because they thought everyone should buy American."
"People need to realize that not everyone was a bad German," Lieselotte said, telling of how her father was imprisoned for not saluting the Nazi flag. "Everything we had was destroyed. We went through absolute hell.
"People like to make it look like all Germans were horrible, but we knew if we didn't do what we were told, we'd be killed," she continued.
"Hopefully, we won't have another war, and hopefully we'll never have a maniac like that again. We need to be peaceful and help each other," Lieselotte added, noting that she felt an obligation to share the history lessons her life story provides.
"I hope nothing like that ever happens again, but there's so much violence in the world right now, I don't know," she said.
"People now don't know what life was like then, what hell was like. I'm certainly not the only survivor, but I'm the one telling about this so future generations can stop another war. "
