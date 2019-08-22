An East Side woman is facing charges for having a loaded gun in her purse on a traffic stop, police reported.
New Castle police have charged Christy Ann Marie Trapp, 27, of 6 Culbertson Place, after they pulled over a car in which she was a passenger around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and Wallace Avenue.
Police said the driver and another passenger were released. Police reported that the gun in Trapp’s purse had been reported stolen to the New Castle police.
She is charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a gun without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set her jail bond at $1,000.
