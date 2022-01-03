A woman previously convicted for harboring an unregistered dangerous dog is facing more charges because she has not complied with state registration requirements.
A state dog law officer has charged Cheri L. Wise, 53, of 3345 State Route 956, Wilmington Township, for failure to register her male Shepherd/Siberian Husky mix. District Judge Rick Russo had found her guilty on Oct. 12 of harboring a dangerous dog, according to a criminal complaint.
The dog law officer reported that the state Department of Agriculture mailed a dangerous dog packet to Wise, notifying her the dog was found to be dangerous, and it must be registered with the state and restrained. However, as of Dec. 30, Wise had not registered the canine.
She is charged with one count of dogs not validly registered under act, and three counts of failure to comply with the state dog law. She will be sent a summons to appear in court on the charges.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
