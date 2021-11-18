A West Side woman is wanted by New Castle police for reportedly stealing money and a phone from another woman during an argument.
Police on Thursday charged Tori Lynn Haybarger, 25, of 315 Sampson St., in connection with the incident reported to have occurred the night of Oct. 18 outside of a Moravia Street business.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police she had been walking with Haybarger on the city's South Side and Haybarger told the woman that she owed her money.
The woman said that Haybarger then punched her in the stomach and back of the head and during a struggle, Haybarger grabbed the woman's phone and $14 and ran, the report said.
Haybarger is charged with robbery, simple assault and theft. A warrant has been issued for her arrest. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
