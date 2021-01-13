A Pittsburgh woman is wanted by New Castle police after a man reported she tried to stab him during an argument Tuesday at a house on the city's North Hill.
Police reported that Tonya McGuire, 64, had cut herself during the scuffle, which occurred in the 200 block of West Winter Avenue. The man told police that McGuire went into the kitchen during a disagreement and she retrieved a knife from a drawer, pulled the microwave oven off the counter, then approached him. He said he picked up a kitchen chair and used it to ward her off while she tried to stab him, according to details provided in a criminal complaint.
The man said he walked backwards into the living room and was able to escape through the front door and call 911, the report said.
The police noted damage to the living room curtains and couch, and reported that the kitchen curtains had been cut and the microwave was on the floor. The bedsheets in one of the bedrooms also had been cut, the report said. McGuire is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and simple trespass. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
