An East Side woman is wanted on 76 theft-related charges for reportedly stealing money from a woman's account while she was taking care of her as her nurse at a senior facility.
The Neshannock Township police filed the felony charges against Heather Christina Francis, 44, of 822 McGrath Ave. She is charged with 38 counts each of theft and unauthorized device access, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.
The township police became involved in the investigation because the victim is a Neshannock Township resident and a client of Life Lawrence County.
Francis is accused of taking more than $5,700 from the woman's bank account, according to a criminal complaint filed in court. The missing funds were detected by a state representative payee at Life Lawrence County, which is a Union Township facility. The payee noticed funds were missing through ATM withdrawals from the woman's account, the report said.
Life Lawrence County representatives filed a report and spoke to Francis about the missing funds, according to the complaint. The police were contacted and they obtained copies of bank statements that showed the withdrawals had been made between Aug. 21, 2020, and Jan. 10, 2022, on dates that Francis had worked, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.