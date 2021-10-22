A Lower East Side woman is wanted for reportedly dragging a man with her car and injuring him, then leaving her child behind unsupervised on a porch.
New Castle police on Thursday charged Destinie Johns, 18, of 222 N. Mulberry St. in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred just before 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 900 block of Harrison St.
Police said the porch where the child was left alone was at a house on that street that is not Johns’ residence.
According to a criminal complaint, a man reported that he and Johns had an argument and were talking through her car window when she pulled away with him still leaning on the window.
Johns reportedly dragged him about 200 feet with the car, police said, and when they arrived he was lying on the road on his back. He complained of severe foot and ankle pain and was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital trauma center.
John’s son was left in a car seat on a porch near where the argument occurred, police reported.
Lawrence County Children and Youth Services took custody of the child.
Johns faces one count each of aggravated and simple assault, harassment and endangering the welfare of children.
A warrant has been issued for her arrest. Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
