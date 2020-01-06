The faces were the same as always.
The smiles, though, were something different.
The patients and staff at Fresenius Kidney Care see each other frequently, as most of the former must visit the 207 W. Laurel Ave. facility for three, four-hour dialysis sessions each week. However, in mid-December, the daughter of one of those patients got everyone together at Gatherings on Route 422 for a Christmas dinner and party.
It was the second time in five months that Charmagne Henry had organized a social event for those she sees when she takes her mother, Gwendolyn Allen, for treatment. In July, she gave them a picnic at Neshannock Township’s Pearson Park.
Henry said her mother has been going to Fresenius for about two years. In addition, she had a sister who was on dialysis for two decades before passing away.
“I felt that they needed an escape from the place and the chair for four hours,” Henry said. “When I take my mother Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, I sit back and I listen and I hear all the struggles, and it’s real, and I just felt the need to give them a different mindset, let them look forward to something, because they don’t want to be there.”
The night included dinner, dancing to live music by The Leather and Lace Band, which donated its time, and prize give-aways that featured TVs going home with one patient and one staff member.
“It was kind of just to get everybody together for the holidays on a day that we weren’t in this environment, just to be able to enjoy ourselves,” said Michelle Merrick, Fresenius clinical manager. “It was very nice. The patients had an amazing time, there were awesome prizes that she gave away.
“She’s very much appreciated. She does an awesome job. Everybody is already looking forward to the next one.”
So is Henry.
“I want to do whatever I can throughout the course of the year because that gives them the incentive, something to look forward to,” she said, adding that when she and her mother go to Fresenius, “We’re looking around and it’s hard. They’re coming and they’re going. Some that I thought would have made it through the picnic, they passed away. “
Henry emphasized that she couldn’t pull off these events without the generosity of donors, whom she didn’t want to list for fear of leaving someone out. However, help came in the form of prizes, cost assistance, music and gifts. She noted that she wanted each patient to receive a blanket “because they’re always cold when they’re on dialysis,” and that after she arranged for about half the number she needed, the New Castle Fire Department got her the other half.
“Whether it was a dozen cookies, whether it was from the smallest to what-have-you, every little bit helped,” she said of the donors who helped to make the event possible. “Each and every one was so appreciated. It was a great thing they’ve done.”
Henry said she created a collage of about 150 photos taken at the July picnic, and set it up at Fresenius to remind everyone of the fun they had. She plans a similar creation using photos from last month’s dinner.
Moreover, she looks to continue encouraging the patients any way she can.
“I wish I could do for all dialysis patients all over the world,” she said, “but for now, I’m doing what I can. I’d like to challenge someone in the country, state, city or community to do as well and think about the dialysis patients.”
