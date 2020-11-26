Be it ever so humble, there really is no place like home, at least to Erin Nero.
A 1,200 square-foot Habitat for Humanity-built house, once vacated, has become a warm, happy home for the New Castle woman who worked sweat and nails to earn rights to the Mahoningtown abode before she moved into it last week.
Her emotions ranged that day from beaming smiles to tears of joy, as the Rev. Richard Nero lit a candle and blessed her new home, and Habitat family mentor Paul Votaw handed her a Bible to consecrate the dwelling.
The house was devoid of furniture that day, but she said she was excited to start moving in later that afternoon.
She was already was envisioning her dining room table filled with a Thanksgiving Day feast, surrounded by her family. Her thankfulness is overflowing for this holiday, she said.
Nero, who works a full-time job, fulfilled 250 hours of labor during her off time over the past two full years for Habitat for Humanity, in order to attain a low-interest loan for the property on Newell Avenue. She additionally served 25 hours of volunteer work at Church of the Genesis in Mahoningtown, and performed 15 hours of community service before she was granted the loan and the closing on her new home.
A neighbor to the house at Cedarcrest Apartments, she would often look over at the empty three-bedroom house longingly, wishing she would someday become its owner, she said.
She made her own wish come true Nov. 14 as she gathered with Habitat for Humanity board members who handed her the keys. Prayers for her future there were offered by Randy Keslar, Habitat board vice president; the Rev. Richard Nero, family mentor chairman; and The Rev. Carl Sacherich, a carpenter and longtime Habitat volunteer.
The ball started rolling a couple of years ago when Nero ran into Chad Weatherby, Habitat’s construction foreman, at Geno’s, the gas station and convenience store in Mahoningtown, she explained. She asked him about the house, knowing it had been vacant for four or five years since the previous Habitat owner had moved out. The house reverted to Habitat’s ownership, and Weatherby guided her toward becoming involved in the Habitat program.
Initially, two lots of neighboring land had been donated to Habitat for Humanity by the Church of the Genesis, and the houses were built on them several years ago. The other house is due to become occupied with a similar dedication ceremony for a new resident sometime before Christmas, explained Randy Keslar, Habitat board vice president.
Nero works as a merchandiser for the Nabisco Co., a job she landed three years ago, having previously worked in a similar job for Kellogg’s Company. Her work involves making sure the right products get to the right stores, and traveling to surrounding counties and towns.
“Erin has been a poster child for Habitat,” Marcia Votaw, a Habitat board member and family mentor, said during the dedication. “She is exceptional. She has a warm personality and she is pleasant to be around. Habitat expects a lot from its people, and after working six days a week, she’s had only 11/2 days a week to get all of these hours in.”
Votaw’s role was to meet with and mentor Nero as she strived to fulfill her required hours. They would meet for coffee and encouragement, “because 250 hours of sweat equity is a lot,” Votaw said.
She added that the number of hours of required service is set by Habitat for Humanity International.
Nero’s hours of labor involved cutting grass, painting, cleaning and other repair and upkeep work not only for her intended house but also for the vacant house next door and other tasks that Habitat needed to be done.
“It’s a requirement,” said the Rev. Carl Sacherich, a longtime volunteer. “We want to be sure our future homeowners are involved with the community, too. It’s kind of a paying-it-forward, or as some say, ‘having skin in the game.’”
Nero said she plans to share her new home with her boyfriend, Shawn Ryan, and her 16-year-old daughter, Ashlyn Nero.
“Everybody’s been wonderful,” she said of her Habitat ‘family’ that she has come to know well. Hugging Marcia Votaw, her eyes filled with tears that flowed nonstop.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better team,” she said. “It was all worth it.”
