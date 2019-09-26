Two of Hobel's three civil suits dismissed An Ellwood City man accused of robbing three convenience stores and leading police on a high…

A woman Shawn Hobel had in his car the night of a 2016 pursuit told a jury how he held her hostage, then put a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her when police surrounded his car.

Elissa Heemer, 37, was a key witness yesterday in the courtroom of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox. She told a jury of 11 men and one woman how she was preparing drugs in a car where she and Hobel were parked in a lot off Center Church Road the morning of Dec. 13, 2016, when the police came by. She told how when Hobel, 37, of Ellwood City, saw the police, he left the area and led them on a high speed chase.

She said she and Hobel were friends growing up and had become reacquainted, years later. She said he had picked her up in a gold Chevrolet Impala at the Lawrence County courthouse after a court proceeding the afternoon before. She had laundry in the back seat of his car, and they were going to a laundromat, then to meet some people to get drugs, she said. She said Hobel pulled off a road with her in the car after they obtained heroin, cocaine and alcohol.

She said she was getting ready to inject heroin in herself and was getting out of the car to do so, when Hobel pulled her back in.

"He was pretty distraught, crying and visibly upset," she said.

He told her the police were looking for his car, "but at that point I didn't believe him," Heemer said. He told her that "during the past couple of weeks he had been robbing places for alcohol, cigarettes and gas."

She said she told him they weren't doing anything wrong, and he started screaming, saying he would get caught, she told the jury.

Heemer told police the back seat of the car was strewn with clothing, Newport 100s cigarettes and cell phones, money, hoodies and ski masks. She said that during the chase, they were actively "doing drugs." She said the chase "seemed like hours."

Heemer testified that she tried to get out of Hobel's car at one point while the car was moving, and she was hit in the back of the head with what she believes was the gun. She said she reached for a cigarette and she accidentally touched his leg and he gave her an elbow to the chest.

Heemer told the court that she felt like a prisoner in Hobel's car. As they approached the ramp of Route 422 on Route 376 in Union Township, Hobel told her to put on her seat belt, because he planned to slam on his brakes, then put a gun to her head.

"He yelled, 'I will shoot this (expletive) bitch," she said, as he held the gun to the left side of her head.

"I really couldn't see anything going on," Heemer said, but she heard shots being fired. "The brakes were slammed, the gun was to my head and he was verbally screaming," she said. The police gunfire sounded like "snap, crackle pop," and there were flashing lights everywhere.

"I had blood splattered on the left side of me," she said, but she was not injured by the gunfire. She said she learned the blood was Hobel's, from the police gunfire hitting him.

"I remember the police officer running, undoing my seat belt and carrying me outside the car," she said.

Hobel, representing himself in trial, in cross examining her asked her questions that led her to reveal facts that she learned from him about robberies that had occurred, according to her testimony.

In addition to multiple charges related to the police pursuit, Hobel is on trial for his charges in three other cases involving the Dec. 11, 2016, armed robberies of the Market 24 on East Washington Street and the Unimart in Ellwood City, and for the armed robbery at the Main Street Market in West Pittsburg the next day, on Dec. 12.

Those robberies were what led the police to be looking for him the night of Dec. 12 into the morning of Dec. 13, according to testimony at Tuesday's trial.

The case is being prosecuted by state Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte. Attorney Michael Bonner has been court-appointed as stand-in legal counsel for Hobel, to provide him guidance if needed, in is self-representation.

According to a lawsuit filed against a Shenango Township officer after the police chase, Hobel survived having been shot nine times by a New Castle officer. That officer testified Tuesday that he fired shots through the windshield at Hobel until Hobel dropped the gun he was holding to Heemer's head.

