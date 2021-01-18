Woman stitches bags for foster children

When it comes to community service, Debbie Babuscio has it in the bag.
Specifically, a colorful, handmade travel tote stitched with love.
Babuscio, a "seventysomething" who moved to Neshannock Township from the Pittsburgh area this summer, was looking for something to fill her time when she stumbled upon an article detailing how children going into foster care often have to gather their belongings in trash bags.
"That really hit me. It's hard enough for these children to be removed from their homes, they shouldn't be handed their stuff like it's garbage," said Babuscio, a lifelong seamstress who approached Lawrence County Children and Youth Services with her idea of making drawstring bags for their young clients.
Using leftover material she had lying around, donated items and purchases made during sales at Joann's, Babuscio has provided CYS with about 150 bags.
"They're wonderful and it's very kind-hearted and generous of her to think of the children of Lawrence County, especially those children who are particularly in need of support, care and love from the community," noted CYS director John Bout.
"These are bags that will last, that the children will look at and know that someone put time, attention and care into them," he continued, explaining that when children are removed from homes, circumstances vary.
"Each case story is unique," Bout continued. "When a child is removed in emergency circumstances because of safety concerns, they may not even have access to any personal items."
Other times, Bout said, children only have the items on their person, such as school supplies in a backpack.
"In each case, there are a variety of circumstances in play, but very, very, very rarely will a child have a suitcase and there are situations where things do end up in a garbage bag," he said, commending those like Babuscio who have filled CYS's basement with donations for those in foster care.
"The people of Lawrence County are so service oriented with such big hearts," Bout said. "So many times we'll find donations on our front porch of toys, luggage, clothes, toiletries. It speaks to the quality of the people in the community who are willing to give of their time, talent and money."
Babuscio plans to keep giving, having about 40 more of her 2-by-3-foot designs in various stages of completion. Each bag takes about 90 minutes to stitch with seams carefully encased within seams "so they don't fray or fall apart."
While she prefers to work with brightly colored flannel or heavy cotton for the fabrics' durability, Babuscio has also repurposed old curtains and bedsheets.
"I can make three bags out of every two yards of fabric, so I like to buy in two-yard quantities," she explained, adding that she's running short on material due to costs and welcomes other stitchers' leftovers. Anyone interested in donating fabric or macrame cord, which Babuscio uses for the bags' drawstrings, can contact her by email at debbie.babuscio48@gmail.com.
"I feel like I'm helping someone with a need that not everyone realizes is a need. It's something I can do to make things a little easier for the children. If it puts a smile on their faces it's worth it," Babuscio said, noting that the bags are the children's to keep.
"I have a dream that no child will ever have to put their belongings in a garbage bag again. Our kids are not garbage, they are the future," she continued, adding, "Sometimes God puts a little idea in your head and you have to go with it."
