Linda K. Whitesell has never given up hope that her daughter will somehow be found, whether she is dead or alive.
The former Shenango Township woman, who now lives in New Castle, said she feels certain after seven years of many people searching for her daughter, Jessi Michelle Short, that she is deceased.
Saturday marks the seven-year anniversary that Short was last seen in 2013 by any of her family members.
An initial missing person investigation was launched by the Shenango Township police into what happened to the 25-year-old Shenango Township woman, who had a 2-year-old son, Talen, at home when she vanished. Short would be 32 now.
State police Cpl. Randy Guy said one state police trooper, who is now retired, had been assisting Shenango Township police with the investigation.
“We interviewed some people who we thought had knowledge about it, but nothing really panned out for us,” he said. “We’re still assisting with whatever help we can be to the Shenango Township police.”
Attempts to contact the Shenango Township police about the investigation have been unsuccessful.
And although Whitesell is not privy to all of the details of the case, she has passed on statements to the authorities from people who claimed to have witnessed Short’s death, she said. That information, however, has not brought any viable clues as to where Short, or her body, is located, she said.
Whitesell said she heard one report of Jessi having been with a group of 7 to 10 people at El Rio Beach or somewhere near the Neshannock Creek and that she met an untimely death. She was told that Short had been killed by one of the group members. She also heard stories of her daughter having been thrown into the river, she said.
Someone else reported that she was buried on a farm in Frizzleburg, but an excavation of property there came up empty, her mother said.
She teamed up with the Walkers Volunteer Search Party, led by Marcia and Chris Black of New Castle’s South Side, who also became involved in the quest to find Short, and last April they searched the Frizzleburg area of Pulaski Township, she said.
“We looked at old farms and we talked to a lot of people who have come forward to offer all the same stories of what happened, that she met with foul play while people were partying,” Marcia Black said. “We’re just trying to help the family have closure. We’ve gone into the woods and into El Rio Beach. It seems like every ‘missing’ case takes us there to look.”
She said they also scouted farms and woods in Pulaski.
The Walkers Volunteer Search Party has hosted a booth at the downtown fireworks festival, and “people came up to us to tell us to check El Rio, but we haven’t found anything at all,” Black said. “It’s like she just vanished. I’m afraid the case is going to go cold, and we don’t want it to go cold. Someone knows something.”
Short is registered with the National Crime Information Center, both as a missing and wanted person, and her personal information also is entered into an identity system called MAMUS, a database warehouse that compares DNA and fingerprints, according to information the Shenango police provided a few years ago. She had no state welfare card, no cell phone and no debit card.
Whitesell said she last saw her daughter when she stayed with her for two nights at her Shenango Township home in January 2013. She reported her missing to the police and the district attorney two weeks later on Feb. 10. Then posters then went up all over town.
The 25-year-old brunette with brown eyes and short hair at the time of her disappearance was suffering from severe addiction to crack cocaine and heroin. She also was prone to seizures from injuries she sustained from a past injury to the back of her neck and skull.
Short was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved terry cloth blouse, blue jeans, gray work boots and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone who may have information about Short is asked to contact the Shenango police at (724) 656-9300, or leave a private message tip on the department’s Facebook site.
Short started battling addiction a couple of years after moving to the New Castle area. Before that, she was “a beautiful, bubbly, normal teenager,” her mother said, “and I feel like I walked into hell.”
She said her daughter wanted to get well and voluntarily went to rehabilitation about seven times.
“She thought so many people were her friends, and they weren’t,” she said.
Whitesell, who draws support from her husband, Rich Whitesell, is hoping that someone will still come forward with some viable information that will lead her to solve Jessi’s mystery disappearance.
“Every minute and every second of the day, I’m tortured by all of this,” she said last week. “I’ve mentally broken down twice, and it’s everything I can do to stay sane and not be hateful or angry. I want her to be found. She is a mother, sister and friend, a young lady who was taken down by this horrible demise of street life.
“It’s been hell. I thought we would have found her by now. I pray every day. It’s taken its toll on all of her family and friends, all of us.
“I feel now, without a doubt that she’s dead,” Whitesell said quietly, “but I would just like to have closure.”
