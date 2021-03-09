A West Side woman is facing child endangerment and related charges, accused of causing injury to three children by using a belt to discipline them.
A criminal complaint filed Tuesday against Ashenique Dennis, 23, of 416 W. Grant St., states that the youngest child involved is two years old. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
The New Castle police investigated a complaint received from Child Line through the Lawrence County District Attorney's office. The county's children and youth services initiated the investigation, the paperwork states. Forensic interviews were conducted with two older children, whose ages were not provided in the report, and they both told authorities that their mother physically abused them.
All three children were evaluated by medical staff at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, who told investigators that the results of visible injury were indicative of abuse by means of a belt, wire, hanger or other object. Police said those reports coincided by accounts given by the two older children in their interview, the report said.
Dennis in an interview with New Castle police admitted that she uses a belt to discipline the children.
She is charged with three felony and three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children, and three counts each of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
