A woman involved in a domestic squabble at a house at 928 Marshall Ave. Saturday night is wanted by police and accused of carrying out her threats to burn the place.

Christina S. Hill-Montoya, 38, of Youngstown, is facing arson and related charges as a result of the fire that damaged most of the top two floors and the roof of the three-floor wood frame house, and left the owner homeless.

New Castle police had received a call from the residence around 9:38 p.m. about a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived to find flames coming out of the master bedroom of the second floor. The flames damaged the siding on the house next door, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said the owner and resident, Jason C. Kraner, was in front of the house when they arrived. He told them that he had been in an argument with Hill-Montoya and wanted her to leave, and a relative was to have picked her up. He said they continued to argue and he thought it necessary to call the police, the court papers say.

He said Hill-Montoya was putting out lit cigarettes on the bed in the master bedroom to annoy him, and she poured alcohol on the bed and threw the bottle at him, threatening repeatedly that she was going to burn and damage the house, the complaint states.

Kraner told police that he went outside to avoid further argument, and Hill-Montoya left with a relative, then he noticed the house was on fire, and he called 911 again to report it.

Police said the fire largely burned the master bedroom and a hallway and extended into an attic above the bedroom. A city fire investigator determined that the origin of the fire was the mattress on the bed in the master bedroom, the court papers state.

The entire house was heavily damaged by fire, heat, smoke and water, the police said, and the damage to the structure and the contents was estimated to be around $25,000.

A city fireman who was pulling down soffit was cut on his face by a falling piece of glass and was treated at the hospital, where he received six stitches.

Hill-Montoya is charged with one count of aggravated arson and three other counts of arson including one of reckless endangering of inhabited buildings, and one count of criminal mischief for property damage with reckless and negligent intent. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Kraner told police he had no insurance on the house, the report said.

The New Castle Fire Department had received the fire call around 9:45 and arrived at the house to find the second floor engulfed, city fire chief Mike Kobbe had said on Sunday. He said the fire spread to the eaves of the roof and that the extent of the damage left the house uninhabitable. He said the fire had caused heavy damage to the second floor and attic, and the first floor had extensive water damage.

