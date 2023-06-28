Had it not been for quick-thinking emergency personnel, five people who overdosed in Ellwood City one night in October might not be alive today.
Now, Ra-Shon Patterson, 27, of Wilson Avenue is wanted by police in connection with the cocaine and fentanyl overdoses, including her own, that evening when two men dropped and were found unconscious in a tavern parking lot. Two others were discovered unconscious, having overdosed inside a truck on Factory Avenue that night.
Police said Patterson, the fifth overdose case, was discovered unconscious a little later.
All five were administered Narcan and were taken to hospitals and survived.
Ellwood City police on Wednesday filed charges against Patterson after an eight-month investigation. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Patterson reportedly told police she had sold one of the men cocaine she bought from a man in New Castle, and they all were partying together that night, according to a criminal complaint.
Laboratory tests on suspected cocaine, some of which they ingested, tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, the report states.
Ellwood City patrolman Robert W. Bird, who investigated the case, Ellwood City fire Chief Rick Myers and other emergency responders administered Narcan to the five people at the scene. In one case, Bird had to place a bag valve mask over the face of one male to help him breathe, the report said.
The Franklin and North Sewickley township police departments also assisted at the scene.
According to a criminal complaint, it took at least 25 minutes for a couple of them to react to the treatment.
“We used Narcan from every vehicle we had that night,” Ellwood City Police Sgt. Michael McBride, officer in charge, said.
“What’s really sad was that some of (the victims) were coming back (to the police station) later to get their cell phones, and they were thankless that our guys had saved their lives.”
One of them was in the hospital for a while, because he was in such bad shape, he said.
According to the criminal complaint, many of the people in the area when police arrived told officers they did not see much except for people screaming and running to help the overdose victims.
The tavern owner provided surveillance video to the police, which showed Patterson pull into the parking lot next to another man’s truck, and all of the people who reportedly overdosed were around her vehicle. Then they saw two men walk from her vehicle and fall to the ground, the complaint states.
The truck had obvious white residue on the center console, along with multiple $20 bills and a torn plastic bag in plain view, the police noted.
A Franklin Township officer who was assisting Ellwood City police found a bag containing suspected cocaine under the back driver’s side tire of the truck and seized it, and the police had the truck towed and impounded, according to the court papers.
The police interviewed Patterson while she was at the hospital, and she told them one of the men paid her $200 for the cocaine. She said she got it from a man in New Castle, and she picked it up from him and went to Ellwood City to take it to the man who bought it from her, the complaint said. She said she was invited to take some of it with the four men when they were outside the bar.
Patterson said all five of them took lines of cocaine while in the pickup truck police later impounded.
The police served a search warrant on the truck, a 2021 Dodge Ram, on Oct. 31 and confiscated a 9-millimeter handgun, a cotton swab with suspected cocaine residue, a bag corner and a rolled-up $10 bill.
Patterson is facing two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
“Had Officer Bird not given the victims the Narcan when he did, there were one or two or more who wouldn’t have survived,” McBride reflected, cautioning, “You don’t know what you’re putting up your nose with this fentanyl pandemic we’re having. And it is a fentanyl pandemic, not a cocaine pandemic.”
He added, “We would like to know where it came from,” he said, adding that is an ongoing investigation by the Lawrence County District Atttorney’s narcotics detectives and task force members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.