When Kathy Floyd-Crawford was first diagnosed with breast cancer 23 years ago, she felt like she was just a face in the crowd.
However, when the disease returned earlier this year, she made history.
In August, the 61-year-old Mercer resident and California native became the first patient to have breast surgery at UPMC Jameson using radioactive seed location prior to the operation.
“There were folks coming in because it was a first-time event, so then I started feeling really famous,” Floyd-Crawford said. “So when we got done, I said, ‘Let’s have a photo shoot, and you can put it in the Jameson newspaper.”
The procedure, according to a UPMC Jameson pamphlet, involves a radiologist using mammography or ultrasound to place a very low-energy radioactive “seed” into the abnormal breast tissue. During later surgery, the doctor uses a handheld Geiger counter to detect the radioactivity, which more precisely identifies the location of the tissue to be removed.
Radioactive seed location – or RSL – is an alternative to a traditional method of pinpointing smaller breast abnormalities called wire localization procedure. In this approach, the radiologist places a thin guide-wire into the area of concern, which is left to protrude from the skin until surgery.
Floyd-Jackson admits she had some initial concerns about being a “guinea pig” for the RSL, but learned that not only has the procedure has been around a while, but also that Dr. Terri-Ann Gizienski, diagnostic radiology/breast imaging specialist, had been performing it elsewhere for years before bringing to UPMC Magee-Women’s Imaging Center, UPMC Jameson.
“I covered that over the phone when I first talked with them,” Floyd-Crawford said. “I’m like, this all sounds good.”
CANCER DIAGNOSIS
Floyd-Crawford, who was born and raised in San Diego and who grew up in a Navy family, was a 38-year-old single mom and still living in California when her cancer — ductal carcinoma in situ (located in the milk duct of the breast) was discovered during the mammogram progress.
She found her cancer doctor, though, to be particularly abrupt and off-putting. She recalled him sighing when he had to pull a caller on hold as she entered his office just long enough to tell her, “Good news, bad news. The bad news is you have breast cancer. The good news is its 100 percent cure-able with a mastectomy. Here’s the card of a plastic surgeon.”
The doctor returned to his phone call, and Floyd-Crawford left the office, only to realize she hadn’t even been told what kind of breast cancer she had. When she went back in, the doctor sighed a second time in frustration, and said, “Here, just take the lab report.”
Floyd-Crawford did and began her own research on ductal carcinoma in situ.
“There was no lump, there was nothing. This type of breast cancer is very subtle,” she said. “I couldn’t understand why I had to have a mastectomy when there was no tumor, there was nothing.”
Eventually, she called the doctor again and requested a second biopsy, only to have the California physician refer her to a facility in New York, and add “You’ve got breast cancer. When you decide to have the surgery, call me back.”
It wasn’t until three months later that Floyd-Crawford shared her concerns and confusion with her primary care doctor, who set her up with a cancer doctor willing to give her more time. That doctor checked all her medical data and, Floyd-Crawford said, ultimately told her, ‘You’re young, you’re a single mom, we don’t know that much about this type of breast cancer, you probably should get the mastectomy.”
She did. Ultimately, it turned out to be bad advice.
CANCER RETURNS
Floyd-Crawford had been living in Mercer County for about a year when a mammography pinpointed an area of concern in her remaining breast. This time, she began seeing Dr. Donald Keenan, a UPMC Jameson breast cancer surgeon who also sees patients at UPMC Horizon in Farrell.
Keenan, who works in collaboration with Gizienski at UPMC Jameson and Passavant hospitals, assured her he’d done at least 3,000 surgeries of the type she required, and also explained to her the pre-surgery RSL process.
“I made a comment that apparently there’d been great advancements in the last 23 years and told him my story,” Floyd-Crawford said, only to have Keenan respond that the surgery he would perform “has always been the standard protocol for ductal carcinoma in situ … He made it clear that it had never been the practice to remove the whole breast.”
Unable to change the past, Floyd-Crawford went ahead with the RSL procedure, calling it “glorious – just glorious.”
She credited the people with her for that.
She recalled waiting for Gizienski to arrive, when “suddenly, the door opened, and Dr. G walked in, and I hadn’t even gotten to see her face. She just put her arms around me.
“Then the hold time (Debbie Thompson) was there, holding my hand, telling me every teeny, tiny detail. If somebody would have sneezed, this woman (who is the nurse patient navigator at UPMC Magee-Women’s Imaging Center, UPMC Jameson) would have told me because she just wanted to provide me with that comfort, and that was missing in California. That just made it all the better.
NEXT STEPS
Floyd-Jackson called the RSL “painless,” and when the day of her surgery came, she estimates she was in and out in less than three hours, and home that evening.
After a trip back to California to visit her son and his wife, she’ll be back in Mercer in early November and begin four weeks of radiation.
Floyd-Crawford considers herself blessed that things have turned out well for her, and that makes her just a bit hesitant to share her journey.
“I can be so joyful and cute and all that because I’ve never had to have chemo,” she said. “My story is just such a sweet little story, but for someone who is a stage four terminal breast cancer, I can’t see how this is going to help people. I’ve just been so lucky not to have to suffer. “
Thompson was there, though, to offer reassurance.
“You can’t ever minimize anyone’s journey, from the time they hear those words, ‘You have cancer,’ that journey begins,” she said. “And everyone deals with it in a different way, and everyone has to follow a different path. No one is the same … but not matter which path you’re set on or you’re made to take, you’re never alone.
“You say you’re blessed, and you are,” she said to Floyd-Crawford. “But even someone who’s going through chemotherapy might say ‘I’m blessed because I didn’t get as sick as the person next to me.’ Everyone’s a little different, and no one is the same. But the Lord puts us all on a path, and He’s with you, as well as a team. That’s why we’re here to make sure that journey is the easiest for you, no matter which one you’re on.”
