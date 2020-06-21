A woman who was rock climbing Saturday at McConnells Mill State Park was rescued after falling about 15 feet.
The woman, whose name was not available, had to be extricated from a crevice, where she had hit her head. It took first responders about half an hour to free free her, after which she was flown by helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital.
Her condition is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.