Pulaski Township police are investigating a report of a man who exposed himself to a woman when he stopped at her home on Old Pulaski Road.
Police said the woman, whose age is in her upper 80s, reported that the man was riding by on a black and white bicycle on Sept. 5 and when he saw her outside of her house, he asked if he could use her restroom and get some water. She agreed and let him in and he talked to her for a about an hour then left, according to Lt. Chad Adams, the officer in charge.
The man returned to the woman’s house on Wednesday, driving a black SUV with an Ohio registration plate. She said he was talking to her for about 45 minutes and opened his pants and exposed himself for about 15 minutes, and the woman told him it was unacceptable behavior.
He left her house and she reported it to the police a few days later, Adams said.
She said the man was in his late teens or early 20’s and had bleached blond curly afro-style hair.
The woman reported that the man said the car was rented. The woman said she ordered him to leave and told him that he needed the Lord’s teachings to guide him.
Anyone who has information about the individual or who saw him on the dates provided is asked to contact the police at (724) 964-8891, ext. 104.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.