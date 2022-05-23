Ellwood City police reported a woman was stabbed in the hip during a disturbance at an Ellwood City apartment.
They filed charges Sunday against Franklin Cesare-Hesse, 33, of the 800 block of Crescent Avenue, in connection with the incident that was reported to have occurred around 9 p.m. May 21 at his residence.
According to a criminal complaint, the police were called to that address for a domestic disturbance and arrived to find people gathered outside and the woman holding her left hip below the waistline with a rag.
Police confiscated a knife with a five-and-a-half-inch blade they believe was used in the reported attack, the paperwork states.
Witnesses told police three males, including Cesare-Hesse, were in an argument, and others were asking him to leave. Cesare-Hesse refused and sat on the couch. He pulled out the knife, threatening to stab anyone who touched him.
He then sat a knife on the couch next to him and another female grabbed it and threw it down the stairs. Witnesses said everyone there was yelling at Cesare-Hesse to leave, the report said, and he then pulled out another knife and threatened everyone again. That is when the woman screamed that he had stabbed her.
She told police that they got into a scuffle and she grabbed Cesare-Hesse’s wrist of the hand that held the knife, and he stabbed her.
Cesare-Hesse is facing counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering other persons and simple assault.
He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
